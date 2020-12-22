Manhunt underway for suspect near I-485 and Oakdale Rd in NW Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A manhunt is underway Tuesday evening for a suspect in northwest Charlotte, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
Troopers are actively looking for a male suspect on I-485 and Oakdale Road.
No other details were provided at this time.
Check back for updates on this developing breaking news story.
