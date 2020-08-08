Man wrongfully charged in 2019 murder seeking legal help to clear name

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A man who says he was wrongfully charged of the violent murder of a beloved convenience store clerk says he needs help clearing his name.

Desmin Logan says even though his isn’t behind bars, his life is in shamble after being falsely accused of this murder and he’s hoping someone will hear his story to help restore the many losses he’s endured.

“Y’all put me all over the news and made me look like I was a straighter murderer,” Logan said.

Logan has maintained his innocence since he was first accused of first-degree murder August 2019. He was accused him of killing longtime store clerk Ismael Doumbia at the Shell gas station on Freedom Drive in Charlotte.

“It was a scary moment for me. I’ve never been through something like that in my life.”

Logan says the day of the murder, he was nowhere near the area, and he considered Doumbia a friend who watched him grow up.

Authorities released video to the public showing the suspect shortly after the murder. The person who Logan says looks nothing like him.

“When you first saw that video, what did you think?” FOX 46’s Lanaya Lewis asked.

“In my mind, I thought, ‘I know I’m not a detective, but I know this guy doesn’t look nothing like me. Height wise, size wise, weight. And then this guy had a gun in his right hand, and I am left handed,” Logan said.

While he waited for his day out of jail, Logan says he was tortured, receiving unfair treatment for a crime he knew he didn’t commit.

“I was locked down in my room all day because some C.O.s would lock me down because they said I killed that man, and that was a friend. It was real different. It was tough. I had no bond. I couldn’t come home.

In January 2020, the district attorney dismissed his murder charge and made him a free man, but seven months later, Logan says he feels anything but free. His name is forever attached to a crime he was never found guilty for.

“I’m still traumatized to this day. I don’t like taking my kids certain places because some stores, I don’t even go in anymore, because some people might think that’s that guy.”

Logan is now looking for a lawyer who will take up his bizarre case and he hopes the man who actually shot his childhood friend comes forward for the sake of the family.

“They cost me a lot and they should just do the right thing and turn themselves in because I’m still having to wear this. Even though I’m free, I’m not free.”

FOX 46 reached out to the D.A.’s office for an interview about the case – but they declined due to this being an ongoing investigation.

CMPD issued a statement, saying:

During the course of the investigation, detectives developed probable cause to arrest Mr. Logan based upon information, which included the witness statement referenced in the dismissal. Often times, the public views an arrest in a case to be the final outcome in an investigation.

We, and the District Attorney, must ultimately prove a defendant’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. We continue to gather evidence during and following an arrest, which assists us in meeting this burden. The CMPD has a responsibility to the community to act when we have probable cause to make an arrest of a violent offender, particularly when that arrest will enable us to continue gathering critical evidence.