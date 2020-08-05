Man, woman wanted for shooting dog to death in broad daylight, Colorado police say

The North Carolina Attorney General says an unlicensed medical technical school has been operating in downtown Statesville for years.

The school is somewhat hidden on West Broad Street in Downtown Statesville. FOX 46 spoke with business owners next door who said they were aware the facility took blood samples, but they were under the impression the facility was allowed to do so.

If you’re walking through downtown Statesville you might miss the school. A small gold plaque is the only signage for “Stepping Stone Medical”. The technical medical school operates out of a suite at 218 West Broad Street.

Doors were locked when FOX 46 stopped by the school on Wednesday, but a sign was left on the door of the building.

FOX 46 also called the number listed for the school, but we were forward to a voicemail.

The state attorney general says he is now investigating the school for operating without a license. The AG sued the school on June 24, but the AG’s office said the school continued to operate. This week a judge allowed a temporary restraining order prohibiting the facility from operating in North Carolina.

On the school website, you can still apply for a variety of medical classes. Stepping Stone Medical says they are approved to operate through the National Healthcareer Association. The AG’s office says the school needs a specific license to operate in North Carolina because blood samples were being taken from patients inside the building, which had gone uninspected by state officials.

The school website also listed an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. FOX 46 contacted the BBB Wednesday who said they were unaware of the investigation by the state. A spokesperson from the BBB said they would pull the accreditation swiftly.

The attorney general says he hopes to have some of the money spent by students returned in some way through legal action.