Man, woman dead, 6-month-old hurt in shooting at Chesterfield County apartment

CHERAW, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man and woman died, and a 6-month-old was injured, in a shooting Sunday morning at an apartment complex in Chesterfield County, authorities said.

The deadly double shooting occurred around 4 a.m. Sunday, July 12 in the Dizzy Gillespie Apartment Complex located in the Town of Cheraw.

According to the Cheraw Police Department, as officers arrived on the scene, they immediately noticed a man who had been shot in the front passenger seat of a vehicle in the roadway.

Upon further investigation, it was determined that there were two more victims inside an apartment. One of the victims was a woman and the other a 6-month-old child, police said.

Both were transported to Mcleod Health Cheraw to receive emergency medical attention for gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Chesterfield County Coroner’s Office.

The woman was later pronounced dead at McLeod Health Cheraw Hospital, police said.

The 6-month-old child was transferred to Prisma Health Children’s Hospital in Columbia S.C. The child suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and is expected to recover.

After interviewing multiple witnesses, suspects, and collecting physical evidence along with video evidence the Cheraw Police Department has made multiple arrests, they said Sunday night.

A news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday at the Cheraw Police Department where detectives plan to release further information and the initial findings of the investigation.