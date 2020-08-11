Man who went missing in Lake Norman area found dead, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office says

STATESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A man who went missing around Lake Norman on Friday was found dead Monday, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found the body of a missing man on Laurel Cove Road and identified him as 50-year-old Curtis Wullener.

Wuellner, 50, was last seen around 8 p.m. near his home on 516 Laurel Cove Road in Statesville.

PREVIOUS STORY: CREWS SEARCH FOR MISSING MAN AROUND LAKE NORMAN

He was found in a heavily wooded area about a mile from the home.

The Sheriff’s Office said Wuellner suffered from diabetes and was possibly in need of medical attention when he went missing.

The Sheriff’s Office, Iredell County Search and Rescue (ISAR) and other local fire departments began the search late Saturday evening.

An investigation into Wullener’s death has begun. The Sheriff’s Office is awaiting additional information from the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the exact cause of death.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the Wuellner Family,” the Sheriff’s Office said.