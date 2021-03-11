Man who slaughtered pregnant wife, daughters inside Fort Bragg home wants to go free

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- One of the most litigated cases in our nation’s history was back on the docket today.

Dr. Jeffrey MacDonald, a former Green Beret and captain with the US Army was convicted in 1979 in the US Eastern District of North Carolina for the murder of his pregnant wife and two daughters on Feb. 17, 1970.

MacDonald who has always maintained his innocence has frequently been to court fighting for a new trial but today he was seeking compassionate release.

MacDonald didn’t appear in person due to pandemic restrictions however his defense team was compromised of recently hired lawyers as well as one of his lawyers from the 1979 trial, Wade Smith.

The defense argued for compassionate release because of MacDonald’s age and failing health. The prosecution objected pointing to several factors including the seriousness of the offense.

The judge adjourned the case without saying when he will make a decision. MacDonald is incarcerated in a West Virginia federal prison.