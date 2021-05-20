Man wanted in connection to 4 murders, caught on camera, continues to elude arrest in Chester Co.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- People living in the area where police are searching for the man accused of murder and attempted murder in South Carolina are ready for it to end, so they can feel safe again.

“It’s crazy. They haven’t found him in three days,” Sam Donald said.

Tyler Terry is accused of murder in two states, eluding law enforcement and even shooting at them. Thursday night, he remained on the run.

“The troopers and the Sheriff’s Office are really doing a pretty good job trying to find him, but he’s really really elusive,” said neighbor Al Simpson.

Even after several sightings of the suspect. The most recent was at Carolina Earth Movers in Richburg.

“He’s in no hurry,” Katrina Roberts said.

Roberts pointed the suspect out on their surveillance footage.

“So you see he’s in there.”

Terry can be seen getting into an employee’s unlocked car after hours, but he’s unsuccessful in starting it up, so he takes an old work shirt, a loaded gun, and a pair of crocs.

“See, here he comes,” Roberts said as she showed FOX 46 the video.

He tries again with another car. He fumbles around for a bit, then, he moves along.

“That’s him actually leaving.”

Roberts says she’s still in shock this happened.

“It’s a little nerve-wracking. We know he’s somewhere here in this area. He could be back there, he could be beside us. This guy actually has a loaded gun now. They didn’t know that for sure before, but now they know that. For the people of Chester County, lock ​your doors,” said Roberts.