Man, teen killed in head-on collision in Catawba County on Wednesday

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two people were killed in a car crash on Riverbend Road near Oxford School Road Wednesday morning, the NC Highway Patrol says.

The collision took place around 11:50 a.m. when a 2010 Ford Mustang was traveling west, crossed the centerline in a curve, and collided head-on with an eastbound 2007 Toyota Camry.

The Ford was driven by 53-year-old, Bradley Joseph Koepnick from Statesville, and the Toyota was operated by 19-year-old Caroline Elizabeth Ervin from Claremont.

Both drivers died on the scene and neither were found to be wearing a seatbelt. No other passengers were in the vehicles.

The road was closed almost 3 hours during the on-scene investigation.