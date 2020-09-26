Man shot multiple times on N. Tryon, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A man is facing serious injuries after being shot multiple times on N. Tryon Street Friday evening, according to police.

Around 8:15 p.m., officers were called to the 1500 N. Tryon Street. Upon arrival, they found a man behind the building who had been shot multiple times.

Medic transported him to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are continuing to investigate and are working to determine the motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 704-334-1600.