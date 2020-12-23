Man shot in first of two Charlotte homicide investigations within an hour Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man was shot and killed Tuesday night in southeast Charlotte, one of two deadly shootings in the city in less than an hour, police said.
The first shooting occurred shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, near the 1100 block of McAlway Road. As officers got to the scene, they located a man, identified as Laquintin Marquis McManus, 24, suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased, police said. A suspect has not yet been identified in this case.
The second deadly shooting happened within the hour, at 10:55 p.m., near the 3100 block of Fairbrook Drive. As officers got to the scene, they found a man, identified as Cinquay Jamario Farrer, 30, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by Medic.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police continue to search for those responsible.
The investigation into these cases remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.
