Man shot by police in Conover while attempting to run officers, father over with car

by: Jason Huber

CONOVER, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man is in critical condition after police officers shot at him while he attempted to run them over with a vehicle Saturday evening, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office says.

The Conover Police Department responded to a family matter around 5:15 p.m. on 4th avenue NW Conover between an 80-year-old father and his 50-year-old son, Clegg Johnson.

The incident was at the father’s home and while investigating, Johnson took his car and rammed into a patrol vehicle, knocking it rearward 50 feet. After that, he turned the car in the direction of his dad and the officers in the driveway and began to accelerate towards them.

Two officers then fired their guns at Johnson, preventing him from running anyone over.

Johnson was transported to Catawba Valley Medical center and then air-lifted to Atrium Health in Charlotte and remains in critical condition.

The SBI is investigating the incident.

