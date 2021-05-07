Man shot by deputies in York County was subject of welfare check, SLED says

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Authorities say deputies in York County were doing a welfare check when they came across an armed man, leading to the gunshots.

The State Law Enforcement Divison in South Carolina says that the man that was shot was the subject of the welfare check and he had to be flown to Charlotte after the shots were fired.

As deputies and state investigators peeled through what happened right off this stretch of a York County highway, there were a lot of people with some idea of what happened, but not the full story.

“They were out searching for someone,” a neighbor told FOX 46.

He lives near the scene and did not want to be identified. He says he saw at least six deputies and whatever happened, happened right out of his sight. Maps show a dirt road or path right behind the home you see here.

“Next thing I know, they take off in their vehicle behind the property across the road from us, and pretty much as that happened, right at the same time, shots were fired,” he said. “Several shots fired.”

York County deputies say they were doing a wellness check at an address along E Hwy 324. They found the man they were looking for, but SLED says he was armed.

Investigators say deputies shot the man, who had to be airlifted because of his serious injuries. The deputies involved were not hurt.

The is highly unusual. It happened a somewhat remote section of York County where people say they enjoy their peace and quiet.

Shooting in York County Friday

“You hear people shooting all the time, but it’s target practice and people sighting their rifles for deer hunting and stuff like that. Nothing for what just happened here earlier.”

York County deputies are not providing any more details on the reason for the welfare check and there is no word yet on how the man that was shot is doing.

SLED is over the case, though, which is standard procedure.

