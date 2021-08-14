Man shot and killed in Monroe, suspect arrested after fleeing scene

MONROE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A suspect has been arrested for fatally shooting a man in Monroe on Friday night before fleeing the scene, the Monroe Police Department said.

Officers found 43-year-old Ricardo Mendez dead in the front yard of a home on 304 Richard Street Friday evening with multiple gunshot wounds.

The investigation found that Mendez was killed after an altercation with 21-year-old Antonio Palacios that led to shots fired. Palacios fled the scene and officers located him with a handgun behind the residence in between fences in the neighborhood.

Palacios was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and is currently in custody at the Union County Sheriff’s Office without bond.