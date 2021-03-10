Man seriously injured after being shot multiple times by woman at NC home, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday morning and left a man badly injured.

According to police, the shooting happened in the area of the 2600-block of Glenbrook Drive around 4:30 a.m.

Police said a woman fired several rounds toward a man who came to her home.

The man was transported from the scene to a local hospital with serious injuries after being shot multiple times, officials said.

Authorities said they’re unsure at this time what the man was doing at the home at such an early hour.

The investigation is ongoing and there is currently no further information available.

This story will be updated as it develops.

