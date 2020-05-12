Man says Huntersville officer cited him for expired tags, despite new exceptions

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A local man says a Huntersville police officer didn’t know the rules had changed when it came to expired tags. Now, he’s calling for an apology after he says he was issued a citation for nothing.

Last week, FOX 46 told you about the five-month extension granted by Governor Roy Cooper to get your tag renewed.

“As far as the police officer’s performance, it was very poor performance for a police officer, really unprofessional,” Kevin Chernutan told FOX 46.

Chernutan says the officer gave him a citation for an expired March tag.

“He was behind me and he approached the car and asked for my driver’s license. I asked him what was wrong. He told me my tags expired and at that point. I told him about the extension on the tags,” Chernutan said.

He says he was pulled over into a Target parking lot when the officer wrote up the ticket.

That’s despite Senate Bill 704 passing, which says North Carolina citizens have five extra months to get new tags, license and registration.

Chernatun needed the extension because his job cut his hours and he doesn’t have the money.

“At one point, he said he would check and see but he hadn’t heard that. He took my driver’s license, went to the car, came back and basically threw me a ticket down. I tried to show him again and he totally refused and said I don’t need to see that.”

FOX 46 reached out to Huntersville police via email. A spokesperson says, “The officer was not aware of the time period extension…These are unprecedented times and the situation is being resolved.”

Meanwhile, Chernutan says he wants an apology from the officer.

“It would be nice for some type of apology. That officer, I mean he was just rude. That’s unprofessional. You’re out there serving the public, that’s not the way to act.”