Man ‘plays dead’ at I-40 exit waiting for good Samaritan — then stabs and tries to rob driver, NC police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man ‘played dead’ along Interstate-40 while waiting for a good Samaritan before stabbing and trying to rob them, according to the Asheville Police Dept.

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11 at the exit ramp, Exit 47, on I-40 in west Asheville near Brevard Road.

Authorities said a man had stopped their vehicle on the exit ramp when they saw a person not moving on the side of the road. The man rolled down his vehicle window to see if the person needed any help, and the person did not respond.

The man then got out of his car to go and see if he could provide help, police said. When he got close, the suspect demanded his wallet, and when he refused stabbed him in the leg and ran toward a wooded area, Asheville Police said.

The man was able to transport himself to the VA Hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The suspect is described as a white male, 6’0″ tall, and approximately 180 pounds. He has a beard and light brown hair down to his shoulders.

This incident remains under investigation by the APD. If anyone has any information on this incident they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.