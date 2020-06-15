Man killed in west Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday in west Charlotte, police said.

The accident happened Sunday, June 14 in the 3400 block of Queen City Drive.

CMPD said the vehicle ran off the road. The driver, later identified as Mr. Misael Domingo-Perez, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another passenger was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation showed Domingo-Perez was traveling at a high rate of speed, ran off the road, and struck a tree. Alcohol may have been a factor, too, the police report indicated.

Queen City Drive was shut down temporarily and did not cause any major traffic issues.