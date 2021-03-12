Man in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times by coworker at Winston-Salem hotel, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is in critical condition after a stabbing at the University Inn and Suites in Winston-Salem on Friday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 5:25 a.m., authorities with the WSPD responded to the University Inn and Suites on Peters Creek Parkway when they were told about a stabbing.

When they arrived, Jimmy Stanley, 39, of Greenville, was found in a stairwell suffering from multiple stab wounds. Stanley was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center by ambulance where he is listed in critical condition.

Responding patrol officers found 31-year-old Justin Allen Bolden walking away from the area. Bolden is a reported employee of Stanley. Evidence found on Bolden indicates he was involved with this crime, and he was arrested.

Evidence collected at the scene indicates that Stanley was attacked in his hotel room and stabbed multiple times. The attack continued into a nearby stairwell when Stanley tried to leave the room.

A witness responded to the stairwell after hearing screams for help. Once the witness intervened, Bolden left the area, taking Stanley’s phone with him. The witness then called 911.

Bolden has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

He is currently in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center under a $75,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding this investigation to call (336) 773-7700 or contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County on Facebook.