ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Officials in York County say a pedestrian was hit and killed Tuesday evening.

The deadly accident happened on I-77 N in Rock Hill. The victim, 67-year-old Paul Craig Sr. was pronounced dead at the scene late yesterday evening.

SC Highway Patrol and the Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate. Autopsy and toxicology reports are pending.