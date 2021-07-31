Death investigation: Man found shot inside Charlotte hotel room

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s homicide unit is investigating a death at a hotel in north Charlotte.

Around noon on Saturday, officers found a male suffering from a gunshot wound inside a hotel room at the Suburban Extended Stay Hotel at 8615 Hankins Road. The victim was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Homicide Unit detectives responded to the scene and the hospital to conduct an investigation.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. More information will be released when available.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.