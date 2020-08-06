Man falls off 50-foot cliff after shooting mother, 7-year-old daughter in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said a man fell from a 50-foot cliff after shooting a mother and her 7-year-old daughter during a domestic dispute Wednesday night just north of Lincolnton.

The incident began at 11:54 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at a residence located off Noles Circle.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the scene the report of a woman and her daughter who had been shot.

As deputies arrived, they located Taylor Whitaker, 33, of Lincolnton, lying on the floor of the kitchen with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds to the back.

Nearby was her 7-year-old daughter with a single gunshot wound in the back, deputies said.

Lincoln County EMS arrived on the scene and began assisting the injured family. The mother and daughter were rushed to Atrium Health – Main for treatment. Current conditions are unknown.

The suspect, identified as Paul Eric Lamkin, Jr., 27, of Lincolnton, who had fired his weapon multiple times into the woman’s residence, fled into the woods before deputies arrived at the scene.

Deputies began searching the wood line off Horseshoe Lake Road when they heard someone call for help. They discovered that Lamkin had fallen from a 50-foot cliff into a quarry and had head and other injuries. He was ordered to drop his .38 caliber pistol and complied with deputies.

Lamkin was then carried out of the wooded area by EMS and transported to Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia for treatment, the sheriff’s office said.

Warrants have been issued charging Lamkin with two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling. The warrants will be served when Lamkin is released from the hospital.