Man falls into 30-foot sinkhole while trying to access storage unit

Sinkhole had ice and water in it

LEADVILLE, Colo. (KDVR) — A man who fell into a 30-foot sinkhole while trying to access his storage unit was pulled to safety Thursday evening after an hours-long rescue effort.

Leadville/Lake County Fire Rescue said the bottom of the sinkhole had a substantial amount of ice and water in it, creating a very unstable pit.

Firefighter Alex Conlin rappelled into the sinkhole and helped the man into safety gear, which was attached to a safety line and secured to a fire engine to keep him from sinking into the water.

Additional rescue crews were called after the firefighter determined that the man was injured.

Leadville/Lake County Fire Rescue

Leadville/Lake County Fire Rescue

Leadville/Lake County Fire Rescue

Leadville/Lake County Fire Rescue

Leadville/Lake County Fire Rescue

Within a few hours, the man was rescued from the hole and taken by ambulance to a helicopter to be flown to a hospital and treated for his injuries, according to LLCFR.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Conlin was also assessed and provided rehabilitation treatment.

“Risk a lot to save a lot, risk a little to save a little, risk nothing to save nothing,” Conlin said, referring to the rescue effort.