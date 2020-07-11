South Carolina man facing several child porn charges

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man was arrested Thursday following an investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Deputies said the sheriff’s office received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about child pornography.

After further investigation, deputies identified James Mackinzie Hines, 29, of Spartanburg, as a suspect.

While executing search warrants, Hines told investigators where his devices were that had child pornography on them, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators then found several devices that had been used to share and view child pornography.

Hines has been charged with second degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 10 counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

He was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center. He is being held on a $60,500 bond.

The sheriff’s office said the Department of Homeland Security helped execute the search.