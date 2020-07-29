Man faces charges of shooting into Charlotte home with 3 people inside

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A convicted felon is facing multiple charges for shooting a rifle into a house with three people inside in northwest Charlotte, police said.

The incident happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. Monday, July 27, near the 300 block of Oregon Street.

As CMPD officers were heading to the scene, they received information that a man, later identified as Tarquinio Thompson, 35, was firing several shots in the area.

As the first officer arrived, Thompson, went to the back of a home on Oregon Street.

As more CMPD officers got to the scene, they worked to deescalate encounters with multiple people in possession of firearms and ultimately took Thompson into custody without incident.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, an ongoing argument between neighbors escalated when guns were used as a show of force against one another. During this fight, Thomas fired a rifle several times, striking the neighbor’s home near the 3400 block of Kalynne Street.



A stolen Kel-Tec RFB was seized from Thomas, who is a convicted felon, police said. A

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Thomas has been transferred to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and charged with four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, five counts of shooting into occupied property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a stolen firearm.



The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.