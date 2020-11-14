Man faces charges after allegedly attacking someone with a machete in downtown Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said a man faces charges after he reportedly attacked someone with a machete during an argument in downtown Asheville Tuesday morning.

According to a news release, officers were called to a fight in progress at the Hot Spot on Asheland Avenue at around 9:45 a.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed that two people were involved in an argument and a third person then “suddenly attacked one of the others with a machete.”

The victim reportedly only suffered minor injuries.

Officers took Keyon Shagari Harris, 40, of Asheville into custody and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon and injury to personal property.

He was taken to the Buncombe County Detention Center, where he was being held on $3,000 bond.