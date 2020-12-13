Man faces additional charges in drug conspiracy investigation in Buncombe Co.

by: WSPA Staff

Photo courtesy of the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man is facing additional charges related to a drug conspiracy investigation.

According to a news release, Adam Charles Durkin, of Candler, was initially charged on Dec. 4 with several charges:

  • Trafficking in Methamphetamine by Possession
  • Two Counts of Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine
  • Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Schedule I Controlled Substance
  • Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance
  • Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Schedule V Controlled Substance
  • Felony Possession of Schedule I
  • Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor
  • Maintaining a Vehicle or Dwelling for the Purposes of Selling Controlled Substances
  • Assault with a Deadly Weapon
  • Reckless Driving
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

On Friday, additional charges were filed against Durkin:

  • One count of Felony Trafficking in Methamphetamine by Possession
  • One count of Felony Trafficking in Methamphetamine by Transportation
  • Conspire to Traffic Methamphetamine
  • Possession with Intent to Sell and/or Deliver schedule VI Controlled Substance

“Thank you to our BCAT Detectives for their relentless work to bring additional charges in this ongoing investigation. Our efforts to charge and apprehend high-level drug traffickers in Buncombe County will continue,” Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller said.

According to the release, 171 grams of methamphetamine, 14 grams of marijuana and $3,000 in U.S. currency have been seized this week as part of an ongoing investigation.

