EMERALD ISLE, N.C (WNCT) – The Town of Emerald Isle reported a man drowned at one of its beaches on Wednesday.

Emerald Isle Ocean Rescue, Fire, Police, and EMS were dispatched to a call of a drowning in the 4800 block of Ocean Drive. The emergency call came through at 4 p.m. for a 57-year-old man who was visiting the area.

Officials said the victim died at the scene. His name was being withheld until his next of kin was notified.

The drowning comes after a Fourth of July weekend of water rescues up and down the coast. One incident happened last Sunday at Oak Island, south of Wilmington, where a man drowned.