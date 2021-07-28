Man dies, 3 teens hospitalized hospital in serious collision in Wilkes County

WILKES COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man is dead and three teenagers are in the hospital following a serious collision in Wilkes County, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said on Wednesday.

Troopers responded to calls regarding a collision around 2 p.m. on Tuesday on Edgewood Road near Country Club Extension. Wilkesboro resident Larry Sale, 73, was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

An initial investigation revealed Sale failed to yield while attempting to turn and collided with another vehicle. The passengers in the other vehicle, North Wilkesboro resident Shirlee Absher, 18, and two other teens were transported to Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston Salem