Man dies after trying to save daughter in rough N.C. surf

COROLLA, N.C. (AP) — A man has died after trying to save his daughter from what officials say was life-threatening surf on the North Carolina coast.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that the incident occurred Tuesday afternoon in Currituck County on the Outer Banks.

Currituck County spokesman Randall Edwards said the man was overcome by waves when he entered the water. Lifeguards from Corolla Beach Rescue responded within three minutes.

The unidentified man was pulled from the water in cardiac arrest. The man regained a pulse after emergency personnel performed CPR. But he died at a hospital several hours later.

“This is a sad ending to what had been a great example of teamwork and skill,” Edwards said.

The man’s daughter was rescued by lifeguards and was not injured.

Edwards said that the dangerous surf conditions are expected to continue for several days as Hurricane Teddy passes off of the Atlantic Coast.