Man dies after being struck by 2 hit-and-run drivers in South L.A.; police seek 2 others who checked on victim

A 35-year old man died after being struck by two hit-and-run drivers in South Los Angeles earlier this week and police are also looking for two other people who stopped to check on the victim as he was laying on the ground.

The crash occurred about 1:20 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Main and 70th streets in the Florence neighborhood, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. A light-colored two-door car heading south crashed into a pedestrian who was standing in the southbound lanes of Main Street, just north of 71st.

“The impact caused the pedestrian to be catapulted into the air and land on the northbound lanes of Main Street,” police said in a news release.

The driver did not stop to help the victim, video released by police Wednesday shows.

After the initial crash, a female driver who appeared to drive very close to where the victim had landed, stopped her vehicle, got out and appeared to try and help the pedestrian, police said.

At that point the victim was still moving and can be heard in the video calling for help.

The two were involved in a “brief conversation” before the driver got back into her vehicle and left the scene, according to the news release.

Moments later, the driver of a light-colored Toyota Prius — which appeared to be a taxi — also stopped near the fallen pedestrian, who was still laying in the middle of the street.

As the Prius driver was checking on the victim, a dark-colored car heading north on Main Street ran over the victim and dragged him about 60 feet before he was dislodged, police said.

The driver of the sedan did not stop.

A person is then heard yelling “follow that car!” but the Prius driver made a U-turn and also left the scene. Another driver had stopped behind the Prius and took off in the direction of the second hit-and-run driver, but the video cuts off after that.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and began to help the victim, but he was pronounced dead, police said.

He has not been identified.

Authorities said the first hit-and-run vehicle likely has damage to the front, the hood and the windshield, while the second car likely has front-end damage.

Police also wish to speak to the female driver who checked on the victim, the driver of the Prius and the driver of the vehicle behind the Prius, who might have followed the second hit-and-run driver.

They were described as witnesses in the case.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Investigator J. Mendoza at 213- 833-3713, or e-mail him at 32010@lapd.online.