Man claims stimulus check deposited into “Bangkok Bank” account

FOX 46 continues to get results for people who still haven’t received their stimulus check. Charles Frantz is one of them.

“I’ve never been to Thailand,” he told FOX 46’s Morgan Frances. “I don’t want to go to Thailand. All I want to do is go to Myrtle Beach,” he said.

It may seem like an off-the-wall comment – talking about going to Thailand – but there’s a reason Frantz brought it up.

He checked the “Get My Payment” IRS website a while ago. It said his stimulus money was deposited into his account, but there was one problem.

“I looked at the account number, 5295, and that’s not my account,” he said.

FOX 46 asked who did. “The account in Bangkok,” Frantz said.

He called his bank, and says they did some digging for him; they came up with a routing number of where the money was deposited. What came up was “Bangkok Bank” based in New York.

Frantz says the IRS still thinks he got his stimulus check. “I got the letter from Trump saying ‘congratulations!’” he said, “you got your money! Spend it wisely.”

Frantz sent a letter to Senator Lindsey Graham who said he’d be happy to contact the appropriate officials on his behalf. There’s still the mystery as to where the stimulus money went.

“I might not be the only one,” Frantz said. “They could have got a whole block! I don’t know,” he said.

The Federal Trade Commission issued an alert that some payments may have landed in the hands of identity thieves. We sent the article to Frantz who said he might file a report.