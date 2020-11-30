HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man has been charged with “weapons of mass destruction” after authorities said they removed a suspicious item from a Huntersville apartment.
Officers with the Huntersville Police Department were called to the 8400 block of Streamview Drive on Saturday, Nov. 28 to assist a victim in retrieving items from their home due to a domestic disturbance on a previous date.
While at the scene, officers said they observed an unusual device and evacuated the area. CMPD Bomb Squad arrived and safely removed the item on Saturday.
On Sunday, Nov. 29, with the assistance of the US Marshals Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force, Justin Lloyd Colman, 38, was arrested and charged with two counts of a weapon of mass destruction and two counts of a firearm by a felon.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
Latest headlines from FOX 46
- Police: Man charged with ‘weapons of mass destruction’ after ‘suspicious item’ removed from Huntersville apartment
- Concord Mills mall closes early due to reported ‘disturbance’
- Convicted felon faces additional charges in wreck that injured child, 3 others near I-85
- Jupiter, Saturn to form closest ‘great conjunction’ in 800 years
- No regulations for bed bugs in South Carolina, victims left with few solutions