Man charged with attempted murder in Iredell County hit-and-run

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A Harmony man is facing multiple charges including attempted murder after hitting a man with his vehicle and fleeing the scene on Friday, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened on April 24 at the intersection of Harmony Highway and Mount Bethel Road.

Deputies said as they arrived at the scene, they discovered a man seriously injured in the roadway, who had reportedly been intentionally struck by a vehicle.

The suspect vehicle had fled the scene and witnesses had called to request medical assistance for the victim.

During the investigation, detectives were able to interview witnesses in the area and learned a white Chevrolet S-10 truck had been traveling south on Harmony Highway and passed Mount Bethel Road.

The Chevrolet was then seen making an erratic turn in the middle of the road and traveled back north on Harmony Highway. The suspect truck then drove back up Harmony Highway, turned onto Mount Bethel Road, as the victim was walking across.

Witnesses said the suspect truck turned onto Mount Bethel Road at a high rate of speed, spinning tires, and hit the victim causing serious injury. The Chevrolet then continued traveling on Mount Bethel Road.

Detectives were able to identify the driver of the Chevrolet as Travis Deon Campbell. Detectives also learned Campbell failed to notify 911 operators about hitting anyone, only stating “a man had pointed a gun at him.”

Detectives identified the victim as, Joshua Shwayne Ramseur of Harmony. Ramseur was treated at the scene, taken to a local medical facility, and later transported to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital.

Campbell has been charged with felony attempted murder, felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury, and felony hit and run leaving the scene of an accident with serious injuries.

He has been issued a $250,000 secured bond on these charges.