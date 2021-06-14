Man charged with arson after allegedly setting part of Ripley’s on fire, says he was ‘cleansing the world’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A man told officers he was ‘cleansing the world’ after allegedly setting fire to Ripley’s Haunted House.

According to a police report, officers heard people yelling ‘fire’, inside Ripley’s Haunted House on Ninth Avenue in Myrtle Beach Saturday night before seeing walls of a tunnel inside the building on fire.

MBPD officers and a SLED agent were able to get a description of the suspect from witnesses, according to the report.

The suspect was taken into custody shortly after on Tenth Avenue and Withers, where he told officers he was ‘cleansing the world by burning the synagogue.’

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department and SLED bomb squad responded to the scene.

Daniel Huff is charged with second degree arson. No bond has been set.