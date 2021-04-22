Man charged in North Carolina child pornography investigation

Robbie Ray Snider

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man has been charged in a Randolph County child pornography investigation, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Robbie Ray Snider, 48, is charged with one count of felony second-degree exploitation of a minor.

On Wednesday, a Snider’s home on Dunlap Drive in Seagrove was searched and evidence was seized.

Snider was taken into custody and is being held under a $150,000 secured bond.

He is scheduled to have a first appearance in Randolph County District Court on May 5.

Additional charges may be forthcoming, the sheriff’s office said.

