Man charged in Cramerton shooting that left 17-year-old injured

A man has been charged in a shooting in Cramerton that left a 17-year-old girl injured.

The suspect has been identified as 19-year-old Michael Edward Bolch III. Bolch has been charged with attempted first degree murder, first degree kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The teen was shot was shot at the Market Street Burger King location in the parking lot on May 26.

Police say Bolch has not yet been located and they are asking the public for any information n his whereabouts. Call Gaston County Communications at 704-866-3300 or call Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.