Man arrested on kidnapping, stalking charges after running from deputies, tracked by K-9 in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested on kidnapping and stalking charges after a K-9 helped deputies track the suspect down, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on the 100 block of Travis Lane.

At the scene, deputies say Derrick Anthony Pratt, Jr., 26, of Thomasville, was found and fled the scene on foot.

Investigators used a K-9A to track down the suspect.

Pratt was found and charged with first-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary, stalking and resisting arrest.

He received no bond.