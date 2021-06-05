Man arrested in Newton after killing woman, fleeing scene

NEWTON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 60-year-old man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder for shooting and killing a woman in Newton on Saturday morning.

The Newton Police Department responded to a call of a woman being shot at 821 S. Caldwell Avenue around 10:44 a.m. That’s where police found 51-year-old Iris Ranae Robinson deceased.

Robinson had multiple gunshot wounds and the shooter had fled the scene before officers arrived.

Jessie Allen Crawford was identified as the shooter and it was discovered that he and Robinson had a personal relationship.

Around 2:29 p.m., Crawford was arrested at the Newton Police Department without incident and transported to the Catawba County Justice Center where he remains in custody without a bond.

“Our prayers are with the Robinson family during this very difficult time! “Newton Police Chief Sipe said. “We also want to thank all of those who cooperated with the police which allowed us to quickly apprehend Mr. Crawford.”

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information about this case is asked to contact

Inv. T. Langer of the Newton Police Department at 828-465-7430.