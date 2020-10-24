Man arrested in NC with van full of explosives, guns, child porn; researched killing Joe Biden

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested in Kannapolis with a van full of guns and explosives with plans to carry out an act of terrorism, including trying to assassinate Joe Biden, court documents allege.

According to court documents, the man, identified as Alexander Hillel Treisman, also possessed multiple child pornography files. Treisman also used the alias, Alexander S. Theiss and used a different birthdate for the disguise.

Court documents allege that Treisman made multiple internet searches on Biden’s home address, researched state gun laws, rifle parts, and night vision goggles. Federal agents also say he posted a social media meme saying “should I kill joe biden?”

READ THE FULL COURT ORDER

In the order, a federal magistrate judge outlined the reasons why Treisman should continue to be held in jail on child pornography charges, which he had been facing before the arrest.

A total of 1,248 videos and 6,721 images of child pornography content were found on Treisman’s devices, in addition to 637 videos and images of child pornography containing sadism and/or masochism content, documents read.

An FBI agent testified that in May, an abandoned white Ford van was spotted by employees of a nearby bank and Kannapolis police was called to the scene.

Through the windows, officers observed an AR-15 style rifle, a box for a Taurus .380 handgun, a cannister of the explosive material Tannerite, and a box of 5.56 caliber ammunition.

The bank manager requested that police tow the van before an inventory search was conducted on the vehicle, court documents say.

The search revealed, in addition to the items seen through the windows, approximately $509,000 of U.S. currency (believed to be Defendant’s inheritance), books (about survival, bomb-making, improvised weapons and Islam), drawings of swastikas and planes crashing into buildings, and the following firearms: a Sig Sauer AR rifle, an Intratec 9mm Luger, a Lower AR receiver, a Kel-Tec Sub-2000, a .22 caliber rifle marked ArchAngel and a Russian Mosin Nagant M91/30 bolt action rifle, according to court documents referencing the agent’s testimony.

When Treisman was arrested, the order said, officers, found drivers licenses from three different states.

The order said agents also discovered he had purchased the various weapons in states across the country, including Washington, Kansas, New Hampshire and West Virginia.

The order said agents found child pornography on eight different electronic devices, along with other pictures and posts related to plans and ideas for possible terrorist acts, including the following:

A note created on October 15, 2019, found in Defendant’s Samsung S9 cell phone describing a plan to perform a mass shooting at a mall food court on Christmas or Black Friday;

Still images from video footage of the Christchurch, New Zealand mosque shooting that Defendant downloaded on March 21, 2020 and related internet searches;

A screenshot of the February 18, 2020 Reddit post by username AlextheBodacious referencing pedophilia and executing those he hates;

An internet post made by Defendant on February 22, 2020 referencing raping children and posting child porn;

An audio recording made on or about April 3, 2020 of Defendant narrating “the perfect porn video,” which describes Defendant killing two parents with a shotgun and then raping and impregnating their young daughter;

An April 8, 2020 internet post by AlextheBodacious stating that he was “going to do a columbine for a while, [but] I think it would better to put it towards something more memorable”;

An iFunny meme posted by Defendant on April 15, 2020 with the caption “should I kill joe biden?”;

A timeline of internet searches conducted by Defendant between March and May 2020 seeking information about Joe Biden’s home address, state gun laws, rifle parts, and night vision goggles, along with actions taken by Defendant, including posting the above-mentioned meme about killing Joe Biden, purchasing an AR-15 in New Hampshire, traveling to a Wendy’s within 4 miles of Joe Biden’s home, and writing a checklist note ending with “execute”;

An April 20, 2020 video taken by Defendant’s cell phone while driving by Mandalay Bay Casino in Las Vegas with audio of a male voice saying “There it is. That’s it. That’s the one, that’s where they did it. Allah Akbar! Ah hah, nice.”;

A video created on April 23, 2020 with Defendant’s cell phone at O’Hare International Airport with audio of a male voice suggesting that it would be “awesome” to hijack a plane and fly it into a building;

Images taken on or around April 26, 2020 at Range 56 shooting range at the Fort Bragg training area in North Carolina;

A description of and images from an electronic document entitled “A Guide to Mass Shooting” found on one of Defendant’s hard drives;

Drawings found in Defendant’s jail cell in August 2020 showing a stick figure labeled “me” beating a stick figure labeled “whoever the fuck calls the cops on a parked car” with a bat;

A handwritten “Autobiography” found in Defendant’s jail cell referencing mass shootings;

An image found on one of Defendant’s hard drives of a Polish passport that had been edited to bear Defendant’s face instead of the face of the original holder;

Images of Defendant’s current passport and a notation inside indicating that it is a replacement for a lost passport;

Audio from a May 29, 2020 jail call between Defendant and his mother, Kimberly Treisman, in which she suggests that Defendant should “jump bail”

In court, Theisman’s lawyer asked a testifying officer if he was aware that he had been diagnosed with Asperger syndrome at age twelve. The officer says he asked Theisman about any mental health issues, to which he allegedly denied having any.

Treisman has not been charged with any crime related to his possession of the guns or other evidence the agents found.