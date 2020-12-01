Man arrested in Cramerton homicide, police say

CRAMERTON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Police in Cramerton have arrested and charged a man in a Monday morning murder.

Around 5:45 a.m., the Cramerton Police Department responded to the 400 block of 15th Street for a possible breaking and entering in progress.

Upon arrival, officers determined that a victim had been shot during the incident. The victim was transported to Caromont Regional Medical Center where they were pronounced dead.

Gaston County Police also responded to assist with the investigation.

Officers were able to identify the suspect in the homicide as Jonathan Elijah Jones. Jones is currently facing first-degree murder charges and is being held in the Gaston County Jail.

Anyone with additional information in this case is asked to contact Cramerton Police Department Captain N. Jones at 704-824-7964 or Gaston County Police Detective B. Dalton at 704-866-3320.

