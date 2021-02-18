Man arrested for murder in deadly quadruple shooting in NC, police say

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – A 21-year-old man was arrested for murder in connection with a shooting Saturday in Cary that left a man dead and three others injured, police said Wednesday.

Juan Manuel Calvo-Hernandez. (Courtesy of Raleigh-Wake CCBI)

Juan Manuel Calvo-Hernandez, 21, of Cary, was arrested and charged with murder in connection with Saturday’s deadly quadruple shooting.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Reed Street just before 2 a.m. Saturday. They found Eric Hernan Salas-Nepomuceno, 22, of Durham, in the parking lot of the El Piano Bar suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene, police said.

Edgar Eduardo Salas-Nepomuceno, 22, Naymir Solis-Rosario, 22, and Lesly Castillo, 20, all of Durham, were also injured, police said.

Salas-Nepomuceno and Solis-Rosario have been released from the hospital. Castillo remains in serious, but, stable condition, police said.

Police believe the shooting was related to an exchange at the El Piano Bar “that erupted in violence.”

“Our officers have worked around the clock to bring this case to a swift resolution, and our thoughts tonight are with the victims and their families. We hope this arrest brings some comfort to them and to the community,” said Deputy Chief Ken Quinlan of the Cary Police Department.

Anyone with information is still asked to contact Cary Crimestoppers at 919-460-4636.