Gastonia man arrested for DWI after striking 1-year-old with vehicle

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man who struck a 1-year-old while driving under the influence has been arrested and charged with a DWI, the Gastonia Police Dept. said.

Jimmy McGary, 19, who is listed on the police report as being from Columbia, SC, was taken into custody around 12 p.m. on Monday in Gastonia.

Officials said they responded to calls regarding a vehicle collision around noon on Monday near 100 North Liberty Street. A 1-year-old child was struck and injured by an impaired driver, they said.

Gastonia Police said the child sustained potentially life-threatening injuries from the collision and was transported to Caromont Regional Medical Center and then airlifted to Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte.

This remains an active investigation.

