Man arrested for child sexual exploitation, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man in south Charlotte has been arrested for child exploitation, according to authorities.

Officers responed to a call regarding a teenager who was touched by a male suspect without permission near 8100 Pineville-Matthews Road on Sunday.

Ala Areef Abukhalaf, 43, was arrested and faces multiple charges including distribution of child sexually exploitative material. CMPD’s cyber crimes unit participated in the investigation.

Police are investigating to see if there were any additional times Abukhalaf may have participated in this type of illegal criminal activity.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-334-1600.