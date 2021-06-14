Man arrested following high-speed chase in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man has been arrested following a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle that took place throughout Chester County on Saturday.

Around 11:30 a.m. on June 12, Chester County Sheriff’s Deputies began a chase involving a stolen vehicle from the Sunoco Gas Station on Saluda Road.

The chase went around the JA Cochran Bypass to Dawson Drive, reaching speeds of over 100 mph, while the suspect, 34-year-old Jesse Spearman intentionally struck multiple patrol vehicles during the pursuit in an attempt to evade capture.

Spearman was taken into custody after the chase and wasn’t injured. He was transported to the Chester County Detention Center where he was charged with two counts of assault and battery first degree, failure to stop for a blue light second degree and grand larceny. Bond for all charges were denied.

Deputies sustained minor injuries.