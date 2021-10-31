Man arrested, charged after shooting in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested and charged after a shooting in Henderson County, N.C.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 30 at 8:25 p.m. deputies were dispatched to a report of a person being shot at a residence located at Waddell Drive in Henderson Co.

Once deputies and medical personnel arrived, they located one victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to their lower leg. The sheriff’s office said the victim was transported to an area hospital for further treatment.

According to the HCSO, the victim and witnesses said the suspect left the scene in a vehicle before deputies arrived.

Deputies said Jordon Cameron Scott, 24, of Flat Rock, N.C. was identified as the suspect and was located and arrested early Sunday morning.

Scott was charged with one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury by the HCSO. He is currently being held on a $100,000 secured bond.