ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Sunday morning after he intentionally charged into a police officer’s vehicle during a domestic violence call, according to the Asheville Police Department.

APD said this incident happen around 7:30 a.m. after officers responded to Bartlett Street for a report of a domestic disturbance. Before officers arrived, witnesses said the man offender, 43-year-old Dontro Davon Powell, was actively assaulting a woman.

Powell left the scene in the woman’s vehicle before officers arrived, officials said. However, he came back and intentionally crashed into the officer’s patrol vehicle. This caused significant damage to the vehicle and minor injuries to the officer and Powell.

According to APD, both the officer and Powell were taken to a hospital for treatment and were both released. Powell was taken to the Buncombe County Detention Center. He was charged with the following:

two counts of assault on a female

larceny of a motor vehicle

assualt with a deadly weapon

assault with a deadly weapon on a government official

DWI

no operator’s license

Officials said there is currently no bond.