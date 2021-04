GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46) – A man has been arrested in a homicide after Gastonia Police found a missing woman dead.

Keon Pernell, 40, of Garysburg, N.C. is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 38-year-old Cherie Shavon Ingram.

Ingram was reported missing on April 8 and was last seen leaving 124 S. South St. on March 27.

Police found her body in a wooded area on April 12 in a wooded area in the 400 block of North Broad Street.

Keon LeTroy Pernell mugshot