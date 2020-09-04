MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis police arrested a man accused of calling 911 dozens of times Wednesday – on one occasion offering appetizers to the police dispatcher.
Court documents say Huu Nguyen has called 911 approximately 1,171 times since July 15, 2020 without having an emergency. Nguyen called the department’s emergency line 241 times on September 1 and 32 times on September 2, records show.
During one of the calls on September 2, police say Nguyen asked dispatchers if they wanted to buy egg rolls and then hung up.
Police found Nguyen in a Memphis shopping center and took him into custody.
THE LATEST NEWS FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE:
- 11-year-old suspended for handling Airsoft gun during online school session
- North Carolina kicks off mail voting as requests spike
- Protesters rally outside Nancy Pelosi’s home over salon visit
- Suspect in Portland death killed by investigators was no stranger to protests, violence
- Man arrested after calling 911, asking if dispatcher wanted to buy egg rolls