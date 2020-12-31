Man arrested, accused of killing North Carolina mother of 5

News

by: FOX8 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

GREENSBORO, N.C. — More than a year after 25-year-old Desirae Aimee Hall, of Greensboro, was shot and killed, a suspect is in custody.

At about 10:20 a.m. on Nov. 14, police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at Hampton Park at 3111 Four Seasons Boulevard.

At the scene, officers found Hall dead in her vehicle with a gunshot wound.

Friends tell FOX8 she was a mother to five children.

On Thursday, police announced that Austin Alvy Jackson, 26, of Winston-Salem, has been charged with first-degree murder in Hall’s death, as well as robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Latest headlines from FOX 46

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories

More Viral