Man arrested, accused of killing North Carolina mother of 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — More than a year after 25-year-old Desirae Aimee Hall, of Greensboro, was shot and killed, a suspect is in custody.

At about 10:20 a.m. on Nov. 14, police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at Hampton Park at 3111 Four Seasons Boulevard.

At the scene, officers found Hall dead in her vehicle with a gunshot wound.

Friends tell FOX8 she was a mother to five children.

On Thursday, police announced that Austin Alvy Jackson, 26, of Winston-Salem, has been charged with first-degree murder in Hall’s death, as well as robbery with a dangerous weapon.

