Man already in jail for murder now charged in 2007 homicide, Rock Hill Police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Police have charged a man who was already imprisoned at a different jail for a murder that took place in 2007, the Rock Hill Police Department says.

Michael Jerrod Dixon was identified on Monday as one of the suspects in a fatal shooting that took place on Aug. 26 2007, on the 400 block of Kimbrell Street that killed a 19-year old male. A female victim was also shot in the incident.

Dixon had already been incarcerated on a different charge in FCI Williamsburg but was released to the Rock Hill Police.

He was served with new warrants for murder, armed robbery, criminal conspiracy, possession of a firearm during a crime of violence and assault and battery with intent to kill.

Dixon will have a bond hearing on Feb. 17 at 8:30 a.m. in Rock Hill Municipal Court.